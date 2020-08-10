New ‘Mask Up, America’ PSA highlights effectiveness of masks during 1918 influenza pandemic

NEW YORK (WWTI) – Governor Cuomo released a new “Mask Up, America” Public Service Announcement on Monday, highlighting the effective use of masks during the 1918 deadly Influenza Pandemic that infected 500 million people.

The advertisement features archival photos of the use of masks during the 1918 outbreak, which was crucial to preventing the spread of the deadly virus, to inspire Americans to wear masks today.

The new PSA is one in a series launched by the Governor to inform the public on the importance of wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All the data and science show that masks work, and it is essential that everyone wear a mask to protect one another and further prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our message is simple: I wear a mask to protect you and you wear a mask to protect me, and by using historical images and targeted approaches in our integrated “Mask Up, America” campaign, this new advertisement will help educate the public and further drive mask compliance.”

