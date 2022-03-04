ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New mental health sources are available to schools across the North Country and New York State.

On March 3, New York State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa announced the publication of the Guide for Suicide Prevention for School Personnel.

NYSED considered this important guidance and a resource for schools to develop policies to identify students in a mental health crisis, intervene effectively and prevent suicide.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and the Children’s Hospital Association, suicide is the second-leading cause of death among young people ages 10 through 24.

Experts say that curricula that is developmentally appropriate and integrate social-emotional learning, suicide prevention, and mental health education as a foundation for health, safety, and wellness can decrease the risk of suicide in youth.

According to Commissioner Rosa, the guide will address the roles of school crisis teams and identify risk factors for suicide. It provides tools to help administrators, teachers and schools staff identify and react to students’ anxiety, depression and suicidal ideation.

“Supporting the mental health and wellbeing of students is a fundamental role of schools that is even more important now when so many young people experienced devastating loss, isolation, and trauma during the pandemic,” Commissioner Rosa said in a press release. “Schools should nurture the opportunity for students to develop caring relationships with teachers and school staff. It is critical school personnel have the tools to identify and act when a student is in psychological pain.”

NYSED’s new guide includes input from the New York State Association of School Psychologists, the New York State School Counselors Association, and the NYU McSilver Institute for Poverty Policy and Research.

It aims to be a companion guide to New York State Office of Mental Health’s A Guide for Suicide Prevention in New York Shcools.

The Guide for Suicide Prevention for School Personnel was developed in collaboration between NYSED and the Office of Mental Health Suicide Prevention Center.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, help is available:

Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Text the Crisis Text Line (text HELLO to 741741)

Both services are free and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. In New York, an anonymous texting service is also available 24/7. Text GOT5 to 741741.