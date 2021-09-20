New name chosen for merger of 3 Watertown churches

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new name has been given to three of the four parishes in Watertown, New York.

The Pastoral Council of three Watertown churches announced that it has chosen “The Blessed Sacrament Parish” as the name for its linked parishes. This includes Holy Family, St. Patrick’s and St. Anthony’s.

According to the Council, it picked the name from four submitted to the parishioners in early September. Holy Family Pastor Reverend John M. Demo, who has been a pastor of St. Anthony’s and Holy Family since July 2020, explained the meaning of this name.

“The Blessed Sacrament is the body and blood of Jesus Christ and is His real presence in the form of bread and wine,” Father Demo said in a press release. “The name celebrates that important belief among Catholics

and proclaims our faith and trust in our savior, Jesus Christ.”

He added, “think of the new name as an umbrella. Each of the churches in The Blessed Sacrament

Parish will retain its name and identity. St. Anthony’s Church is one of the worship sites in Blessed

Sacrament parish, for example.”

The merger of the three parishes was first announced in 2016 when a proposal was accepted from a local study group for a pastoral plan for the parishes. This is included in the diocesan Living Stones initiative.