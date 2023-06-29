WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — More pay could be coming to Fort Drum servicemembers.

On June 21, the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024 advanced in Congress’ House Armed Services Committee.

This authorizes $886.3 billion for national defense, which is an increase of $28 billion over last year’s enacted level.

If passed, the bill would provide a 5.2% basic pay increase to servicemembers, which would be the largest pay raise in over 20 years.

The NDAA also includes provisions that would directly support Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division, according to a press release from Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.

The bill would authorize $20 million in Missile Defense Agency planning funding. This would support future planning and design activities for work on a third missile defense interceptor site at Fort Drum. The Missile Defense Agency would also be required to complete a new assessment for this project at Fort Drum.

Rep. Stefanik also noted that the new NDAA would allow Fort Drum to be eligible for Cold Weather location assignment pay.

Funding would also benefit the 10th Mountain Division Engineer’s land surveying equipment designed to perform reconnaissance, obstacle reporting, and construction management.

“The provisions in this NDAA invest in emerging technologies, secure supply chains of critical components for our military platforms, and ensure our military readiness to meet the United States’ national security needs,” Congresswoman Stefanik said in a press release. “This is critical to promoting peace through strength in the face of the rapidly evolving military threats posed by China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea.”

More information on the proposed NDAA for Fiscal Year 2024 can be found on Congress’ website.