New North Country foundation to ‘Help Neighbors Build Neighborhoods’

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new non-profit organization is receiving immense support from the North Country community.

The White’s Lumber Foundation, a new non-profit launched by White’s Lumber, announced that it has raised over $26,000 in its first official charity event in August. This was at the White’s Foundation Contractor Golf Event, which invited building contractors and home improvement experts from across the North Country.

According to White’s, attendees raises over $13,000 on the day of the event, which was matched by White’s Lumber. Previously, funds raised by White’s charity events were typically in partnership with other organizations. This included Habitat for Humanity and dedicated funds to a single project.

However now, with the creation with the Whites Lumber Foundation, fund will be distributed throughout the year to several local projects in Northern New York. The organization will revolve around the fund’s mission of “Helping Neighbors Build Neighborhoods.”

White’s Lumber President Brad White said that this will allow for new flexibility with donating to projects in the region.

“This new foundation gives us the opportunity to help highlight some of lesser-known causes in our community,” White said. There are so many people with innovative, local projects that could use a boost – and with the new foundation, we can help.”

The White’s Lumber Foundation will now accept applications for local projects. Eligible projects include those that provide individuals with the tools they need to help themselves and make a positive impact on the community. The Foundation will fund organizations or projects in Jefferson, St. Lawrence, Lewis and Oswego counties.

Local non-profits and organizations are encouraged to apply for assistance through the White’s Lumber Foundation. More can be found on the Foundation’s website.