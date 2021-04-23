New OB/GYN provider joins Carthage Area Hospital

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new OB/GYN provider has officially joined Carthage Area Hospital.

CAH announced on April 22 that OB/GYN Provider Emmanueal Nwogu, D.O., FACOOG has joined its medical staff. Dr. Nwogu officially began at Carthage’s Women’s Way to Wellness on January 4th, 2021.

“We are very excited to welcome Dr. Emmanuel Nwogu to Carthage Area Hospital’s Women’s

Way to Wellness Clinic,” stated CAH Administrator of Outpatient Clinics & Business Development Mark DeCilles. “He provides a great blend of top-notch clinical education, knowledge and experience and has a strong passion for community-based care. Dr. Nwogu will be an active member in our community and our organization while providing excellent care in a caring, compassionate manner.”

According to CAH, Dr. Nwogu graduated from lake Eire College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2008, which was followed by a residency at St. John Episcopal Hospital, Trinitas Regional Medical Center and South Nassau Community Hospital.

Prior to joining Carthage Area Hospital, Dr. Nwogu held the role as an Obstetrics and Gynecology Attending Physician at Columbia Memorial Health.

At the Carthage Area Hospital Women’s Way to Wellness Clinic Dr. Nwogu will offer OB/GYN services and participate in the Prenatal Care Assistance Program for uninsured pregnant mothers.