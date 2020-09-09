New Orthopedic Specialist welcomed at River Hospital

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — River Hospital has announced the recent addition of a new Orthopedic Specialist to their team.

River Hospital has welcomed Dr. Michael Zahn to Orthopedic services. Dr. Zahn earned his medical degree from Stanford Medical School, Residency in Orthopaedic Surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Zahn to River Hospital and add to our growing list of specialty services available to members of the River Communities,” said Amanda Rydberg RPA-C, River Hospital Associate Medical Director. “Dr. Zahn’s expertise in orthopedic care will be a wonderful asset to support our primary care and physical therapy services.”

According to the hospital, Dr. Zahn will be providing orthopedic services that can include treatment of knee, joint or shoulder pain, joint injections, rotator cuff repair and impingement, meniscus tears, carpal tunnel and arthroscopy of the elbow, shoulder, hip and knee.

Dr. Zahn will join Physician Assistant Martin Stewart where Stewart will assist with initial assessments, joint injections, and pre and post-operative care.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.