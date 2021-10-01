New PA joins Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s Substance Use Disorder Services team

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Substance Use Disorder Service program at Canton-Potsdam Hospital has welcomed a new staff member.

St. Lawrence Health announced on Thursday that Board Certified Physician Assistant An Tulloch has joined the Canton-Potsdam Hospital Substance Use Disorder Services team. According to SLH, Tulloch joins the health system from Orange County, California.

“Coming from Orange County, California, I am excited to experience a completely different culture here in the North Country. I have never lived in a small town before and I think it is so nice to run into someone you know while walking down the street or while at the grocery store,” Tulloch said in a press release. “My husband is a Canton native and we are looking forward to spending time with our family in the area, getting outdoors, and serving the community we now call home.”

She earned her Physician Assistant degree from the University of the Pacific Physician Assistant Program in Sacramento, California. She completed her clinical rotations with an emphasis on Primary and Acute Care. Additionally, she has a background in research and has published work in the Journal of the American Medical Association Facial Plastic Surgery.

Tulloch will now work at the Outpatient Substance Use Disorder Services Clinic and Inpatient Rehabilitation. SLH stated that she will support the interdisciplinary treatment team, provide comprehensive medical assessments, medication management and educate patients to support individual recovery goals.

PA An Tulloch will begin providing services immediately. Her offices are located at 12 Elm Street and 20 Cottage Street. Both offices are located in Potsdam, New York.