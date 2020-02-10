New pathway for 18 month Business Degree at JCC

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Jefferson Community College (JCC) announced the launch of a new pathway for student to earn an Associate in Applied Science (A.A.S.) degree in Business Administration in as few as eighteen months.

“The 18-month business degree was designed with adults and working professionals in mind,” says Terrence H. Harris, Associate Vice President of Workforce Development and Business. “It is a condensed curriculum that allows participants to complete the program in less time by eliminating the usual breaks afforded traditional students.”

Required program classes are offered during spring and fall semesters along with summer and winter sessions and are held on JCC’s campus in Watertown, online and on Fort Drum. Anyone interested in earning their business administration degree from Jefferson in less than two years with the desire to enter the workforce sooner may enroll.

For more information about the program visit Jefferson Community College online.

