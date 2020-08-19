New pediatrician joins North Country Family Health Center

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — North Country Family Health Center welcomes the addition of their newest Pediatrician.

NCFHC announced on August 19 that Diane Keating Jones, D.O., F.A.A.P. will be joining the center’s staff and providing care to patients through the age 21.

Dr. Jones completed undergraduate education at Canisius College in 1997 and received her Doctor of Osteopathy from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2001. She completed her pediatric residency at the Woman & Children’s Hospital of Buffalo in August 2004.

Dr. Jones is certified by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Prior to joining NCFHC, Dr. Jones held the Medical Director of Pediatrics. position at Carthage Area Hospital; the Chief Medical Officer for the Carthage Central School District; and the Medical Director of School-Based Clinics for Carthage Central, Beaver River Central, and LaFargeville Central School Districts.

“I welcome the opportunity to work at the North Country Family Health Center and am excited

to begin working with and educating patients and their families,” said Dr. Jones. “My years of

pediatric experience has exposed me to so many different medical situations and educational

opportunities. I look forward to bringing my experiences, and knowledge, to my patients at the Health Center.”

Dr. Jones is the recent addition to the current team of primary care providers: Scott Stern, MD; Kit Veley, FNP; Cassandra Jackson, FNP; Kate Gates, ANP-BC; Shelby Scordo, PA; and Robin Frost, RPA-C.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.