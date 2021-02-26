New phone scam involving callers impersonating Customs and Border Protection officials

(WWTI) — Residents nationwide are being warned of a newly reported phone scam involving the impersonation of U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported that they have received reports of unsolicited calls from scammers posing as U.S. Border Patrol agents and CBP officers.

Specifically, residents have reported that the calls involve a pre-recorded message stating:

A box of drugs and money being shipped has your (callers) name on it and it has been intercepted.

The victim is then instructed to press 1 to speak with a CBP Officer or Agent, which the caller then attempts to gain the victims banking information.

CBP confirmed that these incidents are phone scams and phishing attempts. Residents are urged to not provide callers with any information as the Department of Homeland Security and CBP does not solicit money over the phone.

“I encourage everyone who receives one of these scam calls to report it,” said Grand Forks Sector Border Patrol Chief Anthony S. Good. “Remember to keep your personal information safe and just hang up when solicited by one of these scammers.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection added that if a resident does receive a call similar to those reported, they should record the number and any pertinent details about the call, immediately hang up and report the incident to the Federal Trade Commission.