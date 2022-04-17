POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Dual board-certified physician Dmitry Drozhzhin, DO, has joined the Canton-Potsdam Hospital Hospitalist team. As a Hospitalist, Dr. Drozhzhin specializes in the care of hospitalized patients and coordinates acute-level care with primary care practitioners, case managers, allied health members, and specialists.

Drozhzhin earned his medical degree and completed his residency at Moscow Medical Academy in Russia. He then went on to earn his osteopathic degree from the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine located in Westbury. He then completed his residency at Brown University and Kent Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island.

He continued on in his studies, completing a Fellowship in Sexual Dysfunction and Urological research, and a Urology research fellow, all at Columbia University. Drozhzhin is now a member of the American College of Physicians.

Drozhzhin said he’s excited to use his experience to serve North Country residents and enjoy everything the area has to offer.

“It is geographically beautiful; as are the four distinct seasons. Living is easy, the commute times are low the people are friendly, and the schools are good. I have found the housing to be inexpensive, and the area is socially liberal and fiscally conservative,” Dr. Drozhzhin said. “I absolutely love the clean air and every breath of it I take in. This is a great place to practice medicine and help the local communities to stay healthy.”

More information about Dr. Drozhzhin can be found here.