New program to reward NYS businesses for PPE purchases

In this illustration dated February 26, 2020, protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, DC. (Photo by EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Workers compensation policyholders can now be awarded for the purchase of COVID-19 personal protective equipment.

The New York State Insurance Fund announced a new COVID-19 PPE Premium Credit Program on August 25 to offset the costs of these purchases to policyholders.

According to NYSIF, policyholders can now earn a 5% credit of their annual premium on the purchase of PPE. The maximum reimbursement under this new initiative is $500.

“With the PPE Premium Credit Program, we aim to assist companies around the state make the transition back to work in a safe and affordable way,” said Eric Madoff, Executive Director and CEO of NYSIF. “As a partner in safety, we are here to help our policyholders keep themselves, their employees and their businesses protected.”

