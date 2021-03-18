New providers begin at Carthage, LaFargeville school-based clinics

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two new school-based clinic providers are set to begin at the Carthage and LaFargeville school districts.

Carthage Area Hospital announced on Thursday that Jessica Robinson, FNP-BC and Jennifer Avery, PA-C has joined its medical staff. Robinson is now providing services at the Carthage Middle School-Based clinic, and Avery began at the LaFargeville School-Based Clinic.

According to CAH, Robinson graduated from Jefferson Community College in 2010 with an Associates in Math & Science. Following her Associates, she attended D’Youville College, Buffalo, NY and graduated with a B.S in Nursing with a Biology minor.

Robinson has held roles as a Family Nurse Practitioner at Alice Hyde Medical, Samaritan Medical Center’s Leray Urget Care and most recently, at Planned Parenthood of the North Country.

CAH added that Avery graduated from Bradeis Uiversity in 2000 with a B.S. in Biology and later completed the Physician Assistant Program with a Masters of Health Sciences at Drexel University in 2008.

Avery has held positions in South Carolina, Georgia, overseas at a U.S. Military Hospital in Germany and Phoenix Medical Center. She most recently worked for Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and Wiesbaden Health Clinic in Germany until 2020.

Both providers will provide primary and preventive health-care services to those enrolled n the School-Based Health Clinic Program.