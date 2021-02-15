New public skating opportunities available in Canton starting this week

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Winter is continuing in the North Country and new public skating opportunities are now open.

The Canton Village and Town Joint Recreation Committee has announced that the Recreation Pavilion is now offering several public skating opportunities. This includes public skating, adult skating and special school break daytime skating.

According to Committee, public skating is open to a limited number of skaters under strict COVID-19 precautions and protocols; mask wearing, physical distancing, no locker room usage and no food or drinks.

Specifically, skating capacity has been set to a 30 person maximum and advanced sign-ups are required. Those who enter the pavilion are also required to undergo a COVID-19 health screening and sign a risk and liability waiver. All skaters under 12 are required to wear a helmet and be accompanied by an adult.

Starting February 13, the public skating schedule at the Canton Recreation Pavilion is as follows:

Public skating: Saturdays, 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., and 7 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Adult skating, skaters 21 years of age or over: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Special school break daytime public skate: Monday February 15 to Friday, February 19 Monday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m., and 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.



To sign up for skating call the Recreation Department at 315-386-3992 between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.