OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — New rates will go into effect at the arena and marina in Ogdensburg at the start of the new year.

The City of Ogdensburg has confirmed 2022 rates for its Lockwood Arena and Marina. This will be effective on January 1, 2022.

The Lockwood Arena will continue to offer ice and non-ice rentals. All 2022 rates are included in the tables below:

Rate Resident $80/hour Non-resident $100/hour Special Events, resident $95/hour Special Events, non-resident $115/hour Non-prime, ice:

Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. $70/hour Non-ice rental $50/hour Non-ice events $500/day Public skating $2

The municipal arena will also offer season docking with both power and non-power options. The marina provides 64 rental slips and three transient slips available from May 1 through October 1. Rates are as follows:

Seasonal rate Resident/Property Owner Power Slip $39.50/foot, or $829.50 (whichever is higher) Resident/Property Owner Non-Power Slip $32.75/foot, or $687.75 (whichever is higher) Non-Resident Power Slip $42.50/foot, or $892.50 (whichever is higher) Non-Resident Non-Power Slip $36.25/foot, or $761.25 (whichever is higher)