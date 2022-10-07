Watertown prepares for 2021 Christmas parade and tree lighting scheduled for December 2 (WWTI/ Isabella Colello)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Holiday preparations are underway in the City of Watertown.

The date for Watertown’s Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony has been set for Friday, December 2, according to a press release from the City of Watertown.

Beginning at 6 p.m., Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith and members of City Council will kick off the holiday season with a countdown to the lighting of the Christmas tree in front of City Hall.

Following the tree lighting, the Christmas Parade will begin and follow a new route. City officials confirmed that the parade will travel from Washington and Winslow streets, down Washington to Stone Street.

This will allow viewers to enjoy the parade from both sides of Washington Street, officials said in the press release.

This year’s parade theme will be “Christmas in Garland City.” All participating floats must be decorated for the holiday season and lit with holiday lights.

No vehicles will be permitted without holiday decorations or an attached float. Candy throwing has also been banned by officials.

Participants can register for the Christmas parade on the City of Watertown website.