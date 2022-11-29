CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Some school districts across the North Country will soon be required to follow a new sportsmanship policy.

The Section X Northern Athletic Conference has issued a new sportsmanship policy for all athletic contests, according to a post on the Edwards-Knox Central School District website.

The new policy lists a set of warnings that will be given to spectators involved in any “negative, inappropriate, derogatory comments or actions.” Warnings will be addressed by the host school, coach district administration or New York State Public High School Athletic Association representative.

First Warning

When a spectator or group of spectators is given a first warning, they will be directed to refrain from any negative comments or actions.

Second Warning

If they are warned a second time, a personal discussion will be had with the spectators or group and they will be reminded that the next step would be the removal of the game.

Game Removal

If one spectator or a group is directed to leave the game and refuses, play will be stopped until they vacate the premises.

Penalty for being removed from a game or event

The policy also includes penalties for spectators. Any spectator removed from a game or event will be required to complete the Parent Credential courses through the National Federation of State High School Associations and they will be given a one-game suspension before they are permitted to attend any interscholastic event, home and away.

Upon completion of the courses, the spectator will be required to provide the certificate of completion to the athletic department office.

Section X stated that failure to comply with these rules will result in additional suspension.

Schools in Section X are also required to communicate with the offending spectator on all sportsmanship expectations.

Section X includes 24 school districts across St. Lawrence, Lewis and Clinton counties, including:

Brushton-Moira

Canton

Clifton-Fine

Chateaugay

Gouverneur

Edwards-Knox

Colton-Pierrepont

Malone

Hammond

Madrid-Waddington

Massena

Harrisville

Parishville-Hopkinton

Norwood-Norfolk

Hermon-DeKalb

Salmon River

Ogdensburg

Heuvelton

St. Lawrence Central

Potsdam

Lisbon

St. Regis Falls

Tupper Lake

Morristown

The policy will take effect at the first scrimmage of the 2022 Winter Sports Season.