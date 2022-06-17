POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence Health System has a new president.

Donna McGregor, FACHE, FHFMA, has taken over the helm as the President for St. Lawrence Health, which includes three hospitals and multiple facilities in the North Country.

McGregor joined the health system two years in July 2020 as its Chief Financial Officer. She holds a Master of Business Administration in Finance with distinction from Long Island University and a Bachelor’s in Business Administration from Siena College.

SLH also highlighted McGregor for spending her entire career in the New York State health care industry. She previously served in Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and President/CEO positions.

In her new role, McGregor is planning to focus on expanding the St. Lawrence Health workforce through collaboration and education, continue to partner with the North Country colleges and universities and further expand clinical and operational collaborations with Rochester Regional Health.

My goal is to continue to make SLH the best rural health system we can be on a local as well as a national level. We will further continue to raise the bar,” McGregor said in a press release.

McGregor is taking the reigns following the retirement of previous SLH President David Acker.

“I am very excited and honored to have started my new role as President of St. Lawrence Health. Much of our success in providing safe compassionate care over the years is due to the leadership of my predecessor David Acker, who offered steadfast support and unwavering leadership,” McGregor added.