WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A new Stewart’s Shop location in Great Bend will open at 11 a.m. Friday, August 11 at 32720 State Route 3 in the hamlet.

The newly-constructed shop is further back from the intersection that will have more parking, more space for grocery and snack items along with expanded seating. The exterior has a sleeker, more modern look with stone siding.

Stewart’s will have a number of specials for the grand opening. There will be all day specials that include 99¢ single scoop cones, 99¢ hot coffee and tea of any size, 10¢ off all grades of fuel, 99¢ hot dogs, 99¢ Stewart’s Shops soda and 20oz/16oz Refreshers, and 2 for $7 pre-packaged pint ice cream.

The company will provide $1,500 to Child and Youth Services, part of the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation at Fort Drum in honor of the new store opening. This organization provides childcare, activities, sports and more for children of all ages at the base.