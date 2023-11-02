WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A new clothing store is coming to the Salmon Run Mall on Saturday, November 4.

Shoppers looking for high quality designer brand clothing at affordable prices will soon have another store option to shop at the mall. Label Shopper announced they will open a new location for their retail clothing chain at the Salmon Run Mall on Saturday.

We are constantly on the search for the most popular designer brands, negotiating with sellers to get the best possible price, and then extending that to our customers. I think the people here will really love the value we provide. Peter Elitzer, President, Label Shopper

Label Shopper specializes in misses, juniors, plus, and men’s clothing, and carries kids’ clothes, as well as accessories, bags and shoes. This will be Label Shopper’s 19th location to open in the state. A list of all store locations may be found at labelshopper.com.

Label Shopper at Salmon Run Mall plans to open this Saturday and customers can enter to win a $100 shopping spree by visiting the store and signing up for the store’s mailing list. A grand opening will be held at a later date.