WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Taco Bell lovers in Watertown are getting an early Christmas present.

In a press release from the Hospitality Restaurant Group, the new Taco Bell location located at 540 State Street will open at 7 a.m. on Friday, December 22.

We are excited that we can continue to invest in the Watertown community. We

have built a beautiful new Taco Bell restaurant and are looking forward to serving

up everyone’s favorite tacos, burritos, and quesadillas. Matt Prouty, Partner, Hospitality Syracuse, Inc.

Customers will have many options when it comes to ordering food at the new location. In addition to dining in the restaurant, they can order in the drive thru, which features new, easy to read digital menu boards. Customers can also download the Taco Bell app and order ahead to have their food ready when they arrive. Delivery will be available via our partners at DoorDash, Grubhub and UberEats. Visit tacobell.com for details.

This restaurant will be open every day starting at 7 a.m. with breakfast and staying open late till 1 a.m. weekdays and 2 a.m. Fridays & Saturdays. Breakfast will be available daily from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. The full menu available starting at 9 a.m.

The new Taco Bell location is also hiring. Anyone interested can apply at jobs.tacobell.com.