COBLESKILL, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new Taste NY Market at the SUNY Cobleskill Carriage House will promote products made by dozens of New York farms and producers, including students at the college’s School of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

The new location joins nearly 70 other Taste NY markets across New York State.

“We are thrilled to partner with SUNY Cobleskill to bring a Taste NY Market to their campus and help to put the excellence of New York agriculture on display. I’m especially excited that this location will showcase products made by the students at the College, who are the future of our agricultural industry in New York State. The Taste NY program has grown tremendously over the years and each new Market increases the exposure of our local producers and their delicious products, and invites residents and visitors alike to buy New York,” New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball said.

Located inside of the College’s historic Carriage House Café and General Store, the market will be operated by SUNY Cobleskill students and is integrated into the existing store, which brings members of the community together around locally made and grown farm-fresh goods.

Ninety percent of the SUNY Carriage House inventory is either campus-made or locally produced in Schoharie County, while the other 10% is made up of items that are produced in other parts of New York State.

Products offered include:

Black Willow Pond Farm, Schoharie – yogurt

Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q, Oneonta – sauces, spice rubs

Chatty Wren, Cobleskill – locally roasted coffee

Family Farmstead, Worcester – A2 dairy butter, cheddar cheese, kefir

Guglielmo’s Sauce, Rochester – pasta sauces

Larry’s All Natural, Bethlehem – salsas

Middle Brook Mill, Jefferson – griddle cake mix, cornbread mix, granola

Roc Star Ice Cream, Waterville – ice cream sandwiches produced by a SUNY Cobleskill alumnus

Saratoga Waters, Saratoga – spring water

Sfoglini Pasta, Coxsackie – pasta

SUNY Cobleskill – meats and sausages, vegetables, dairy products

The Matzo Project, Brooklyn – crackers

Wellington’s Herbs and Spices, Schoharie – herbs, spices, tea

Yesfolk Tonics, Troy – kombucha

Products featured at the Taste NY Market ribbon cutting at SUNY Cobleskill on May 7, 2022 (New York State Agriculture and Markets)

The Carriage House is estimated to have been built in the 1800s as part of a Victorian residence on East Main Street in the Village of Cobleskill. The building served as service and storage space for horse-drawn carriages and buggies. In 1980, the Carriage House was targeted for demolition, but due to public sentiment the building was dismantled and relocated to the Schoharie County fairgrounds. Since that time, the building has been fully restored and moved to the SUNY Cobleskill campus.

“As a working classroom, the Carriage House represents not just a connection between the College and our local growers and producers, but a staging site for our future market leaders to launch their careers in agricultural business, marketing, culinary arts, and a number of other disciplines. The partnership with Taste NY brings an entirely new dimension to our student- and community-focused initiatives through its reach and resources, while paving the way toward new connections with producers across Schoharie County and beyond,” Dr. Marion Terenzio, President of SUNY Cobleskill said

The Taste NY initiative was created in 2013. The program, which is overseen by the Department of Agriculture and Markets, creates opportunities for local producers to showcase their goods at a variety of venues throughout the State and at large public events, such as the Great New York State Fair and the Barclays Tournament at Bethpage State Park.

For a complete list of Taste NY locations, hours of operation and contact information, visit the Taste NY website.