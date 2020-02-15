New tobacco cessation program offered at Carthage Area Hospital

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – ABC50’s Alex Hazard sat down with Christopher Bradley of Carthage Area Hospital to talk about services the hospital offers to community members trying to quit smoking.

Every second Wednesday of the month, Carthage Area Hospital hosts a free Tobacco Cessation Program on their mini-campus.

Christopher also mentioned the best way to keep the youth from starting to smoke or vape is to lead by example and offer education on other healthy alternatives to smoking.

