New trustees named to Potsdam College Foundation

Left to Right: Justin Sipher ’92 of Canton, N.Y., Adebisi Oje ’12 of San Antonio, Texas (photo: SUNY Potsdam)

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Potsdam College Foundation has welcomed two new trustees on June 4.

The Potsdam College Foundation Board of Trustees appointed two new members and honored an additional member with emeriti status at the Board’s recent spring meeting.

The Board appointed SUNY Potsdam alumni Adebisi Oje and Justin Sipher to serve on the Foundation.

According to the Foundation, Oje currently lives in San Antonio, Texas and serves at the Director of Sales at WANdisco. She earned her bachelor’s degree in both computer science and mathematics from SUNY Potsdam, and MBA at Cornell University.

In her current role, Oje is responsible for leading a global team of senior sales leaders. She previously held a position at Microsoft, Goldman Sachs and Barclays.

Additionally, Justin Sipher also earned his bachelor’s degree from SUNY Potsdam in computer science and mathematics, and also received his master’s degree in instructional technology at Potsdam.

Sipher spent 24 years working in higher education instructional technology, 18 of which serving as the senior IT executive at three institutions. He is also the founder of Justin Sipher Consulting LLC.

At the spring board meeting the Potsdam College Foundation Board also recognized longtime member Gary Hind of Niskayuna, New York, and was named rustee emeritus. Hind has served on the Foundation Board of 23 years, including six years as board president.

Gary Hind ’77 of Niskayuna, N.Y. (photo: SUNY Potsdam)

The Potsdam College Foundation secures and manages private financial support and other gifts for SUNY Potsdam.