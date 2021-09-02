New waterfowl hunting rules implemented at Perch River, Wilson Hill Wildlife Management Areas

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Strengthened rules have been implemented at two state-run Wildlife Management Areas in the North Country.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation updated hours and the sign-in procedures for waterfowl hunters at the Perch River and Wilson Hill Wildlife Management Units. According to the DEC, hunters are now required to sign-in via registration books and hunting is now permitted half-an-hour before sunrise through noon.

Specifically at the Perch River Wildlife Management Area, hunters must sign-in at the check station each day of the hunt. This is required prior to entering the Wetlands Restricted Area. The DEC advised that staff ill not be available at the check station this season.

Additionally at the Wilson Hill Wildlife Management Area, hunters must register at the registration kiosk via the registration book prior to entering the Wetlands Restricted Area. Hunters will also be required to sign-out and report harvest prior to leaving the WMA.

On opening day of the Northeast Zone duck season at Wilson Hill, hunters can enter the area no earlier than on hour before legal shooting begins. After opening day, hunters may enter the area any time after midnight.

The Northeast Zone, which encompasses both the Wilson Hill and Perch River WMA, will be open for youth and veteran and active military waterfowl hunting September 18 and September 19. Ducks, Coots and Merganser seasons will be open October 2 through October 24 and October 30 through December 5; Scaup will be open starting November 16 through December 5; Snow Geese from October 1 to April 15; and Brant from October 2 to November 20.

On all waterfowl hunting season at all Wildlife Management Areas, hunters are required to leave the Wetlands Restricted Area by 2 p.m. Additional rules and regulations can be found on the DEC website.