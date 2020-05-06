New Watertown Garden Center still opening May 9, altering plans to keep customers safe

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The brand new Watertown Garden Center at 430 State Street will open this weekend, now with an altered plan to keep people safe and comfortable with masks, safer distancing interactions, call ahead ordering and delivery options.

While people are spending more time at home during the COVID-19 epidemic, many are committing time to sprucing up their yards. Some are taking steps to grow their own produce.

Watertown Garden Center is stocked with fruit trees and vegetable starter plants to help residents of the North Country enhance their gardens or just get a start if they are beginners. New York State allows the sales of these products as they are considered essential.

Watertown Garden Center, formerly known as Jake’s Garden Center, is now owned and operated by Justin Chesbrough, owner of A Cut Above Landscaping.

Justin bought Jake’s Garden Center and Jake’s Lawn Care from Jacob Johnson in March 2020, bringing together two great companies to better serve the North Country’s lawn care and landscaping needs.

The previous outer Washington Street location at 17940 US Rt 11 for Jake’s Garden Center is still open, now as Watertown Garden Center. The new Watertown Garden Center location at 430 State Street is set to be a more convenient retail location.

The Watertown Garden Center is fully stocked with flowers, plants, vegetable starts, fruit trees, shrubs, mulch and stone.

The grand opening date of May 9 was set to kick off the flower, planting and gardening season in coordination with Mother’s Day weekend before the coronavirus pandemic occurred and will still be opening on that date.

