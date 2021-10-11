New Wolfe Island ferry makes trek up St. Lawrence River

WOLFE ISLAND, ON (WWTI) — Kicking off the holiday weekend, a new vessel made its way to its new home on Saturday.

Wolfe Islands’ new ferry, the Wolfe Islander IV, ventured up the St. Lawrence River during the second weekend of October. Stopping in Kingston, Ontario, this all-new electric ferry was headed for its new home for the winter on Picton, before preparing to launch next spring.

According to the Kingstonist, the vessel was built in Romania and is over 321 feet long. The Wolfe Islander IV will be able to hold up to 399 passengers and 75 vehicles. The current Wolfe Island ferry holds up to 294 passengers and 55 vehicles.

Local residents also shared photos of the vessel traveling upriver on October 9.

The Wolfe Islander IV is set to begin offering services from Wolfe Island to Kingston, Ontario in the spring of 2022.