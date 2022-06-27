HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — An 18-month-old was killed in a tragic accident in Herkimer County on Monday. According to New York State Police, Troopers responded to Bull Road in Schuyler around 10:30 a.m. on June 27 after receiving a report that a child was struck by a vehicle.

The investigation determined that after returning home from getting groceries, the mother carried groceries into the house while her daughter was playing on an outdoor playset. After taking all the groceries inside, the mother began to pull her SUV forward to park when the child ran in front of the vehicle.

Police stated that after feeling the impact, the mother got out of the vehicle and found her daughter lying unrepsonsive in the driveway. She immediately picked her daughter up and took her inside to begin rendering aid, and called 911.

The 18-month-old victim was transported by Kunkel ambulance to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica where she was pronounced dead. The investigation is ongoing, however, no charges are expected against the driver.