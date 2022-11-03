NEW YORK (WWTI) – Governor Hochul announced last week that $50 million in funding is available for New York State’s public-se airports to support safety enhancements, modernize operations, promote environmental resilience and enhance regional economic competitiveness.

“Local and regional airports are the gateway to communities across New York State, attracting tourists and business from around the world,” Governor Hochul said. “These investments will continue to transform New York’s airports into world-class facilities that will further boost economic development and growth.”

The Aviation Capital Grant program funded the $20.7 million awarded to 24 airports across New York last year. The funding was administered for new security and access control improvements, new automated weather monitoring systems and the construction and repair of hangars and aircraft refueling facilities.

In the North Country, a total of $5.2 million was awarded in 2021 for the following projects:

$0.9 million toward the rehabilitation of an existing airport facility for New York State Police and New York State Power Authority operations at the Massena International Airport in St. Lawrence County;

$1.4 million toward construction of a new hangar at the Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport in Warren County;

$0.5 million to deploy new security technologies, including new gates, access control and security camera systems, and parking area improvements at the Potsdam Municipal Airport in St. Lawrence County;

$1.5 million toward the safe removal/disposal of the existing aged fueling facility and construction of a new state-of the-art above ground refueling facility at the Watertown International Airport in Jefferson County; and

$0.9 million toward the purchase of emergency backup generators; enhancements to security, access and communications systems; and safety related equipment at the Ogdensburg International Airport in St. Lawrence County.

Additional airports in New York State that received funding through the program last year include:

Capital District – $1.6 million

$1.0 million toward construction of a solar electric generation system; construction of an upgraded septic system; and construction of a new facility to support equipment necessary to maintain operations during inclement weather events at South Albany Airport in Albany County.

$0.6 million toward the acquisition of service equipment to maintain operations during inclement weather events at the Saratoga County Airport.

Central New York – $2.4 million

$1.3 million toward the safe removal/disposal of the existing aged fueling facility and construction of a new state-of the-art environmentally friendly refueling facility at the Hamilton Municipal Airport in Madison County.

$1.1 million toward the replacement and relocation of existing underground fuel storage tanks, located over a single-source aquifer, with above-ground fuel spill containment tanks at the Chase Field Airport in Cortland County.

Finger Lakes – $2.9 million

$0.6 million toward construction of a solar electric generation system and other sustainability improvements at the Williamson-Sodus Airport in Wayne County.

$0.4 million toward the acquisition of service equipment to maintain operations during inclement weather events at the Genesee County Airport.

$0.4 million toward the purchase of refueling trucks at the Penn Yan Airport in Yates County.

$0.6 million toward construction of a new above-ground spill containment fuel farm at the Perry Warsaw Airport in Wyoming County.

$0.9 million to enhance airport access and the reconfiguration of perimeter security fencing/gates at the Canandaigua Airport in Ontario County.

Long Island – $0.3 million

$0.3 million toward the purchase and installation of a back-up generator to support airport operations and enhancements to the Hangar 1 fire suppression system at MacArthur Airport in Suffolk County.

Mid-Hudson – $2.9 million

$1.5 million toward construction of a new central aircraft deicing ramp, part of the new U.S. Customs and Border Protection Facility, at the Westchester County Airport

$1.4 million to construct operational support buildings to maintain operations at the Hudson Valley Regional Airport in Dutchess County.

Mohawk Valley – $0.9 million

$0.9 million toward the relocation and modernization of the automated weather observing system required to maintain airport operations at the Albert S. Nader Regional Airport in Otsego County.

Southern Tier – $3.1 million

$1.5 million toward installation of energy efficient lighting and replacement of the revenue control system at the Greater Binghamton Airport in Broome County.

$0.2 million toward energy efficiency Jet Hangar improvements, including high-efficiency heating and LED lighting and general hangar rehabilitation activities at the Lt. Warren E. Eaton Airport in Chenango County.

$0.1 million toward the acquisition of service equipment to maintain operations during inclement weather events at the Corning-Painted Post Airport in Steuben County.

$1.3 million toward reconstruction of an existing building into a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility to retain international passenger flights at the Elmira Corning Regional Airport in Chemung County.

Western New York – $1.5 million

$0.2 million toward the acquisition of service and other airport-related equipment at the Wellsville Municipal Airport in Allegany County.

$1.3 million toward the purchase and installation of emergency back-up generators to support airport operations at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Erie County.

The New York State Department of Transportation is accepting applications for the funding through January 2023.