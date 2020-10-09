New York Liberal Art College Presidents release statement opposing proposed visa changes

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Presidents of the “NY6” addressed their opposition to nationwide proposed visa changes.

Presidents of the New York Six Liberal Arts Consortium member institutions released a joint statement opposing changes made by the United States Department of Homeland Security. According to the President’s these changes would impact international students and visiting scholars instituting a fixed-term visa.

Contributed Presidents that issued the statement include Colgate University President Brian W. Casey, Hamilton College President David Wippman, Hobart and William Smith College President Joyce P. Jacobsen, St. Lawrence University President William F. Fox, Skidmore College President Marc. C. Cooner and Union College President David R. Harris.

The statement submitted to the DHS stated the following:

The member institutions of the New York Six Liberal Arts Consortium strongly object to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s proposed changes to the regulations governing F and J visas, which will directly affect hundreds of students and dozens of scholars at our six schools alone. The proposed move to a fixed-term visa, in lieu of the current duration-of-status standard, places an undue burden on these individuals and risks impoverishing the intellectual life of our campuses and communities. International students enrolling in academic programs at American colleges are committing themselves to a well-defined program of study, and agreements with visiting scholars likewise define the terms of their engagement. The current regulations provide appropriate safeguards to ensure duration-of-stay visa requirements are met. While the proposed rule cites the growth in the number of international students and scholars obtaining F and J visas over the past three or more decades, no data are provided to support the contention that violations and fraud are significant issues. Importantly, the Department indicates that insufficient staffing impedes its ability to manage the volume of visa requests and visa holders. The solution to that problem is not to reduce the number of individuals seeking F and J visas or to limit their stays; rather, the Department should request additional federal funding to improve its infrastructure so that our communities continue to benefit from the presence of international students and scholars. DHS acknowledges the academic, cultural, and economic benefit these individuals bring to our institutions and communities. We implore the Department of Homeland Security to rescind the proposed regulations and continue the duration-of-stay standard for F and J visas.

