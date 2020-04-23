New York AG pushing back against rollback of school meal nutrition standards

NEW YORK (WWTI) – Attorney General Letitia James led a multistate coalition of 20 attorneys general in pushing back against the USDA’s proposed rollbacks of nutrition standards for school meals.

The coalition is arguing that the proposed rule would substantially weaken existing standards for the school meals that tens of millions of children rely on every day, including 1.6 million children in New York alone, and lacks any sound basis in nutrition science.

“The Trump Administration’s illegal move to deny access to healthy school meals ignores the health and wellbeing of over a million children in New York,” said Attorney General James.

“As the country grapples with the economic and health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government should not be taking action to undermine key health benefits for our children, particularly those who depend on school meals as their primary source of nutrition. I will continue the fight to ensure that balanced, nutritional meals are accessible to our youngest New Yorkers.”

In 2012, the USDA adopted healthier nutrition standards for school meals. The coalition argues that the proposed rule would significantly weaken these standards.

A release from AG James’ office states the USDA is proposing the following changes that the coalition is opposed to:

Reduce the required minimum weekly servings of the “red/orange” and “other” vegetable groups in school lunches, such as tomatoes and carrots

Cut in half the minimum daily requirements of fruit servings in school breakfasts served in settings other than cafeterias

Eliminate the prohibition on synthetic trans fats in school meals without assurance that they have been prohibited in the U.S. food supply

Allow smaller school districts, in effect, to serve their youngest students meals with calorie and sodium levels appropriate only for older students

Allow schools to offer students flavored water that contains artificial, calorie-free sweeteners and other artificial additives which might undercut important milk consumption by students.

Established in 1946, the National School Lunch Program is a federally-subsidized program that provides students with healthy, balanced meals in schools at low- or no-cost.

In 1966, the School Breakfast Program was added. Since that time, Congress has taken action to ensure that program’s nutritional guidelines keep current with the best scientific evidence, with the most recent modernization occurring in 2010 with the passage of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act, which led to the 2012 USDA regulations.

Joining Attorney General James in the comment letter are the attorneys general of California, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia.

