New York AG Special Investigations Unit opens investigation into death of Sofia Gomez

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York Attorney General’s Special Investigation and Prosecutions Unit has opened an investigation.

The Office of the Attorney General announced the unit has opened an investigation into the death of Sofia Gomez, who died following an encounter with Bronx County law enforcement on October 8, 2020.

The investigation was opened under Executive Order No. 147, which conferred the investigation exclusive to the Attorney General.

Additionally, the ordered permitted authority to the Attorney General to prosecute cases in which law enforcement officer causes the death of an unarmed civilian. According to the Attorney General, “there is a significant question as to whether the civilian was armed and dangerous at the time his or her death was caused.”

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.