WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York Air Brake has completed a transition out of the North Country.

On April 1, New York Air Brake confirmed that it completed the second half of its restructuring decision which will shift a portion of its manufacturing, assembly and tests operations from Watertown.

This decision was announced in late September 2021 following the launch of production in Mexico. The company then began a “phased transition” during the fourth quarter of 2021.

New York Air Brake President and CEO Ulisses Camilo previously noted that over 70% of the company’s freight OE clients are producing railcars in Mexico. This is the reasoning behind this new launch.

As a result, 125 out of the nearly 400 workers employed in Watertown were laid off.

“We extend our gratitude and best wishes to the men and women affected by this reorganization as they take the next step in their professional journey,” NYAB said in a press release on April 1. “Throughout this transition, NYAB employees have conducted themselves with dignity and professionalism, all while continuing to produce train components to meet and exceed our customer expectations.”

NYAB confirmed that its Watertown location will remain the corporate headquarters and Engineering Center of Excellence for New York Air Brake.

New York Air Brake, LLC is a global manufacturer of train control systems for the railroad industry. Locally, it is located on Starbuck Avenue in Watertown, New York.