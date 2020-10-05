New York Attorney General and State Police Superintendent announce arrests following million dollar contractor fraud scheme

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York Attorney General and New York State Police Superintendent have announced the indictment in a million dollar contractor fraud scheme.

New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York State Police Superintendent Keith Corlett announcement the arrest and arraignment of Robert Decker, Scott Driscoll and Robert Langlaids for their involvement in a fraud scheme.

“Our joint investigation found that these individuals took hundreds of thousands of dollars from homeowners and instead of performing work as promised, diverted funds for their own personal use,” said Superintendent Corlett. “We will not tolerate this illegal behavior, and I applaud the work of our members and our partners at the Attorney General’s Office for holding these bad actors accountable and bringing a measure of justice for the victims.”

According to the OAG, between May 2018 and October 2019, Decker and Driscoll operated SJR Enterprises, LLC as a home improvement contracting company. Decker and Driscoll were reported to fraudulently obtain hundreds of thousands of dollars from homeowners in Upstate New York for home improvement work they never performed or failed to properly perform.

The OAG stated that funds collected were diverted for personal gain, including $400,000 in cash withdrawals, $150,000 for personal and business debts and over $50,000 in retail purchases.

The indictment released on October 5,2020 charged Decker and Driscoll with one count of Grand Larceny in the Second Degree, a class C felony; 12 counts of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a class D felony; and one count of Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree, a class E felony; Langlais is jointly charged with the Scheme to Defraud and one count of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree. Driscoll and Langlais are jointly charged with three counts of Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree, a class E felony.

The OAG stated that the 17-count indictment was left unsealed in Albany County Court today befoe the Honorable William A. Carter.

The decision was made following a joint investigation by the the Criminal Enforcement and Financial Crimes Bureau in the Office of the Attorney General and the New York State Police Financial Crimes Unit.

