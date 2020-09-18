New York Attorney General releases investigation report on death of Dwayne Pritchett

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York Attorney General’s Special Investigations and Prosecutions Unit has released their report regarding the death of Dwayne Pritchett.

According Attorney General Letitia James’ Special Investigations and Prosecutions Unit, no criminal culpability against the members of the New York City Police Department were found in the investigation.

The SIPU stated the following:

The chief impediment to any criminal charges in connection with Mr. Pritchett’s death is that the precise legal cause of his death is unknown, as the medical examiner determined there were several contributing factors. In addition, it was impossible for SIPU to conclude if any officers were engaged in potentially criminal conduct, due to the absence of body-worn cameras or other video footage, and a sole, inconsistent witness account, among other issues. New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Special Investigations and Prosecutions Unit

However, the unit did file a referral to the Civilian Complaint Review Board to investigate police conduct during and following the incident. SIPU also provided future policy, procedure and training recommendations to the force.

“Dwayne Pritchett’s death was a tragedy and we send our condolences to his family and loved ones,” said Attorney General James. “Despite a lengthy, exhaustive, and comprehensive investigation, the facts and circumstances surrounding his death and encounter with police remain frustratingly unclear. In the absence of conclusive answers about the precise cause of death, and a lack of definitive evidence, it is impossible to determine whether a crime was committed, and if so, by whom. We do believe that the actions of some of the responding officers were concerning and must be addressed immediately. The NYPD must implement our recommendations, and we trust the CCRB will take the additional action it deems appropriate.”

