New York Attorney General renews debt collection suspension

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WWTI) — As many New Yorkers across the state continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, New York Attorney General Letitia James has extended the suspension of student debt collection.

The suspension first made in March 2020, and then three more instances in April, May, and June, eased the financial burdens for many workers and families.

General Attorney James announced that the state will renew, for the fourth time, the collection of medical and student debt owed to the state of New York.

The criteria for this suspension includes:

Patients that owe medical debt due to the five state hospitals and the five state veterans’ homes;

Students that owe student debt due to State University of New York (SUNY)

Individual debtors, sole-proprietors, small business owners, and certain homeowners that owe debt relating to oil spill cleanup and removal costs, property damage, and breach of contract, as well as other fees owed to state agencies.

This extension will be renewed on July 17 and will continue until August 15. The Office of the Attorney General will also accept applications for suspension of all other types of debt owed to the state of New York and referred to the OAG for collection.

