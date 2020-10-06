New York Attorney General seeking Supreme Court review of ‘gag rule’

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York Attorney General is leading a coalition which is asking for Supreme Court review of the Trump Administration’s Title X family planning rule.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on October 6 that she has led a coalition of U.S. attorneys in filing a petition asking for U.S. Supreme Court review a circuit court decision regarding the Title X Family Planning Rule, otherwise known as the “gag rule.”

According to Attorney General James provided details on how the rule by President Donald Trump’s Administration impacts the Title X family planning program.

The 2019 rule challenged in this case imposed major changes on the Title X program, including:

Limiting the information that can be shared with a patient at a Title X clinic

Prohibiting abortion referrals

Mandating prenatal care for all pregnant women

Requiring physical separation of clinics for Title X funded services from abortion care.

Since day one, the Trump Administration has done everything in its power to deny women access to reproductive health coverage,” said Attorney General James. “By removing so many of the vital and essential services funded by Title X, President Trump and his administration are essentially holding women’s reproductive freedoms captive.”

Additionally, Attorney General James stated that prior to the Title X Family Planning Rule, the program funded a wide array of critical public health services, including family planning counseling, access to FDA-approved contraceptive methods, pelvic exams, and crucial screenings for high blood pressure, anemia, diabetes, sexually transmitted diseases and infections, and cervical and breast cancer.

Joining Attorney General James in filing the petition to the Supreme Court are the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia.

