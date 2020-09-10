New York Attorney General seeking to halt healthcare discrimination

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a motion for summary judgment in a lawsuit seeking to immediately stop a rule that allows for easier discrimination from health care providers and insurance companies.

Dating back to July, Attorney General James co-led a coalition of 23 attorneys general in filing a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, HHS Secretary Alex Azar, and the head of HHS’s Office of Civil Rights, Roger Severino.

According to James, the lawsuit argued that the federal administration’s new rule made it easier for providers and insurers to discriminate against vulnerable and protected classes. This included LGBTQ+ individuals, individuals with limited English proficiency and women.

The Trump Administration has tried again, again, and again to repeal, dismantle, and chip away at the many protections in the ACA, but we won’t allow President Trump’s desire to strip Americans of these vital health care protections to undo all the years of progress we’ve made,” said Attorney General James. “We’re filing today’s motion to immediately halt and set aside the president’s efforts to rip coverage away from millions, including LGBTQ+ individuals, those who do not speak English, and women.”

The motion on September 10 was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.