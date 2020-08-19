New York Attorney General wins court argument against pharmaceutical company

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York Attorney General Letitia James won a motion in the case against Vyera Pharmaceuticals August 18.

Alongside six other states and the Federal Trade Commission, Attorney General James filed a lawsuit against Vyera and two of its former CEOs, including Martin Shkreli, due to monopolistic pricing of the drug Daraprim.

Daraprim is used to treat the parasitic disease toxoplasmosis.

According to James, Vyera was the only FDA-approved source of the medication until a generic was launched in the spring of 2020. Shkreli, Mulleady, and Vyera raised the price of the drug by more than 4,000 percent overnight, to $750 per pill, after Daraprim rights were pruchased in August 2015.

“While much of the country continues to suffer from rising COVID-19 infections, Martin Shkreli and his company continue their unlawful scheme to gouge and hold captive essential, life-saving drugs from ill and vulnerable individuals,” said Attorney General James. “This order will not only ensure our case against Shkreli and his company continue, but that at-risk patients and victims of this fraud get their day in court.”

Vyera and the two individual defendants filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit this past May, which the U.S. District Court for Southern District of New York rejected on August 18 stating, “the alleged scheme continues.”

