New York Attorney General working to end illegal Buffalo debt collecting scheme

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York Attorney General filed a lawsuit following an illegal debt collecting scheme.

Attorney General Letitia James announced that a lawsuit has been filed against Kenneth Thomas and six others following a flagrant scheme. According to the Attorney General, Thomas and others contacted consumers and collected debts through “deceptive and abusive tactics.”

James stated that Thomas used a call spoofing service to disguise phone numbers. Callers impersonated government officials and threatened customers with pick-up orders, bench warrants and license suspensions.

Attorney General James expressed full discipline for the defendants.

“Those who use illegal and unconscionable tactics to cheat consumers out of their hard-earned money will face the full weight of my office,” said Attorney General James. “Not only did the respondents allegedly impersonate attorneys and officers of the court, but they intimidated and threatened consumers with extreme legal repercussions — like arrest or license suspension — for not complying with their predatory practices. I am committed to protecting consumers and putting a stop to these fraudulent and exploitative schemes.”

The Office of the Attorney General is currently seeking to permanently ban respondent from the debt collection industry. A temporary restraining order in Erie Country State Supreme Court enjoined Kenneth Thomas, his business entities and partners from engaging in the industry.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.