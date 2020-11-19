New York awarded annual Pacesetter Prize for family caregiver supports

ALBANY, .Y. (WWTI) — New York State has been awarded for efforts to improve the lives of those older adults or individuals with disabilities.

The New York State Office for the Aging announced that they have officially been awarded the Pacesetter Prize by the SCAN Foundation. The award recognizes the statewide efforts of improving the lives of older adults, those with disability and family caregivers.

According to NYSOFA, the award was determined through analysis of the state’s performance on AARP’s 2020 Long-Term Services and Supports State Scorecard. The state previously ranked 11th in Support for Family Caregivers in 2017 and moved up to 5th in 2020.

Additionally, New York’s overall score rose from No. 20 to No. 11 from 2017 to 2020.

The Office of the Aging also listed statewide improvements for those adults olders and individuals with disabilities. These include:

Nation’s first mobile app to connect over 4.6 million older adults and caregivers with materials about benefits, programs and services

Expansion of the Respite Education and Support Tools program

Recognition through the 2017 REST Vision Award

Governor Cuomo’s signing of the Caregiver Advise, Record, Enable Act

New York’s Paid Family Leave benefit; which began January 2018 and will increase to 12 weeks by 2021

Annual funding of $25 million towards care anf services for those living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias and their caregivers

NYSOFA Acting Director Greg Olsen commented on the recognition through the Pacesetter Prize.

“We thank The SCAN Foundation for honoring New York State with a Pacesetter Prize for our comprehensive and collaborative efforts to support and empower family caregivers,” said Olsen. “Caregivers make a profound difference in the lives of those they care for and are integral to helping loved ones remain at home. The COVID-19 pandemic and the danger it presents to older adults and those with underlying health conditions has put even more stress on caregivers, and now more than ever, they need access to resources that help them support their loved ones as well as allow them to focus on their own wellbeing.”

