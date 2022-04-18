ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A record-breaking amount of funding has been awarded to land trusts across New York for conservation efforts.

On April 18, the New York State Department of Conservation confirmed that $3.375 million in Conservation Partnership Program grants were awarded to 51 non-for-profit land trusts across the state. This was the largest amount of funding for this program to date.

Additionally, New York’s Environmental Protection Fund will designate an additional $2.7 million in private and local funding that supports water and farmland quality projects, boost public access for outdoor recreation and conserve open space.

According to the DEC, the funding will aim to increase the resilience of State lands to climate change and contribute to climate solutions.

The New York State Conservation Partnership Program is a public-private partnership between the DEC and Land Trust Alliance that invests in New York land trusts. Grants are funded through the New York State Environmental Protection Fund and are administered by the Alliance in coordination with DEC.

In total, there were 80 grants awarded and ranged from $3,750 to $100,000. A list of recipients in the North Country is included below:

Adirondack Land Trust: Capacity Grants $29,000; Transaction Grant $75,000

Champlain Area Trails: Stewardship and Resource Management Grant $23,500; Transaction Grant $33,240

OBI Land Trust: Stewardship and Resource Management Grant $35,782

Thousand Islands Land Trust: Capacity Grant $50,000; Stewardship and Resource Management Grant $98,050

Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust: Professional Development Grant $100,000

Since the Conservation Partnership Program’s inception in 2002, the program has awarded 1,077 grants totaling more than $25 million to 92 land trusts.

A full list of grants awarded on April 18 can be found on the DEC’s website.