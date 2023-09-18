NEW YORK (WWTI) – Governor Kathy Hochul signed public health legislation —A1025/S50— to crack down on tobacco sales in New York

This legislation will make tobacco products less accessible by prohibiting the sale of these products at vending stands and in vending machines in New York State buildings.

“For decades, tobacco companies have hooked generations of New Yorkers on nicotine — We’re cracking down on Big Tobacco by banning the sale of their harmful products in New York State buildings. Protecting public health is a top priority for me, and I will continue to discourage the sale and use of these dangerous, addictive products in New York.” Governor Kathy Hochul

The legislation amends the public buildings law, the prohibition will apply to new leases and contracts with vendors. This legislation makes the public buildings law consistent with other state laws and policies regarding tobacco sales.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with more than 480,000 deaths each year cigarette smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in the United States. Given the proven link between the use of tobacco products and serious disease and health risks, this legislation aims to protect New Yorkers by curbing the sale of tobacco products on State property.

According to the 2013 Independent Evaluation Report of the New York Tobacco Control Program, reductions in tobacco use are achieved by creating a social environment and legal climate in which tobacco eventually becomes undesirable, unacceptable and inaccessible.