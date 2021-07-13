New York: Barbering law changes take effect immediately

NEW YORK, (WWTI) — Governor Cuomo signed legislation on Tuesday repealing provisions of law that prohibit the practice of barbering on Sundays.

The law made it a misdemeanor to cut hair or provide a shave on Sunday.

“This is the very definition of an archaic and meaningless law that makes little to no sense in the 21st century,” Governor Cuomo said, “While not routinely enforced, I’m more than happy to sign this repeal into law and allow these businesses to determine what days they choose to operate.”