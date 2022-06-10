ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Bass fishing will open in just a few short days in New York.

The Department of Environmental Conservation has set June 15 as the season-opening date for largemouth and smallmouth bass, collectively known as black bass, across the State.

June 15 will now be the standard opening date for these species, replacing the third Saturday in June. Black bass fishing will be permitted through November 30.

Both largemouth and smallmouth bass are widely distributed across the state with plentiful great bass fishing locations in addition to New York’s “big six.”

“Largemouth bass and smallmouth bass are New York’s most popular freshwater sportfish,” Commissioner Seggos said in a press release. “I encourage all to head out and experience the tremendous bass fishing we have here in New York, and while you’re at it, take a youngster along with you to make some great memories.”

Special fishing regulations exist for some waters in New York. More information can be found on the DEC website.