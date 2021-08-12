New York Bass Nation Tournament coming to Ogdensburg, open to amateur anglers

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Amateur anglers are invited to enjoy a competitive day of fishing on the St. Lawrence River this weekend.

The 2021 New York Bass Nation Second Points Fishing Tournament will come to Ogdensburg on August 15. Anglers will fish in the U.S. waters of the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario.

The tournament is being hosted by the City of Ogdensburg and the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce. It is supported by a Market New York grant from I LOVE NY/New York State’s Division of Tourism awarded as part of the Regional Economic Development Council initiative.

“We’re excited to welcome anglers to the City and showcase our newly renovated boat launches at Patterson Street and Little Park, as well as the City’s beautiful waterfront and Visitor Center,” Ogdensburg Mayor Mike Skelly said in a press release.

According to the City of Ogdensburg, approximately 60 boats have already registered for the tournament. Registration will remains open on the New York Bass website. It is open to those with or without boats. Those without boats will be placed in boats that are currently registered and only one other competitor.

Throughout the day, anglers will be departing from the water in front of the Dobisky Center in Ogdensburg in flights every 15 minutes, beginning at 6 a.m. Final weigh-in will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday adjacent to the Dobisky Visitor Center.

The public is invited to watch the morning launch and view the weigh-in. Prizes will be presented at 4 p.m.