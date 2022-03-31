LATHAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police in Latham have charged a man following an incident involving a child.

According to New York State Police, 55-year-old Fred P. Rafferty of Watervliet was arrested on March 29, 2022, following a child sex abuse investigation.

The investigation into Rafferty was first opened in February 2022 after State Police received information that he may have had sexual contact with a young child.

Rafferty was accused of engaging in sexual acts including sexual intercourse with a child under the age of eleven. State Police confirmed that he was known to the victim prior to the incident which is believed to have occurred at his residence in Watervliet.

Following this investigation, Raffety was arrested on charges of Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child, A-Felony; Rape in the First Degree, B-Felony; and Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree, B-Felony.

Rafferty was taken into custody at State Police Latham following an interview with investigators. He was arraigned in Watervliet City Court where he was remanded to Albany Coty Correctional Facility.

State Police are continuing to investigate and identify any other potential victims.

Those with any information regarding Fred R. Rafferty are asked to contact the New York State Police at 518-477-9333 and reference case # 10685317.