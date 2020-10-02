New York bowhunters to report deer infected with deadly disease to DEC

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York bowhunters are being asked to report a deadly virus that infects whitetail deer.

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation is asking bowhunters to report any possible cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease. The virus impacts deer and cannot be spread to humans, but the DEC urges reporting to help track the potential spread.

The DEC stated that many wildlife biologists have been receiving reports of dead and sick deer throughout the state. As of October 1, the DEC has reported 750 dead deer. Current outbreaks appear concentrated in the lower Hudson Valley.

According to the DEC, Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease is a virus carried by biting midges. Once infected, the virus is typically fatal within 36-hours. Symptoms in deer include fever, hemorrhage in muscles or organs, and swelling of the head, neck, tongue, and lips. A deer infected with EHD may appear lame or dehydrated.

Previous reports of EHD were confirmed in 2007 in Albany, Rensselaer and Niagara counties, and in 2011 in Rockland County.

Those hunters who to have found a deer that contracted EHD should report the case to the nearest DEC regional wildlife office. Bowhunters are reminded to not handle or eat any deer that appears sick or have strange behavior.

