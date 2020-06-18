New York businesses that violate reopening guidelines subject to loss of liquor license, shutdown order

NEW YORK (WWTI) – Governor Cuomo announced today that he will issue an Executive Order strengthening state enforcement during the phased reopening to protect New Yorkers and ensure business compliance.

Businesses that violate the reopening rules and guidelines are subject to immediate loss of their liquor license and a shutdown order.

Governor Cuomo will also issue an Executive Order to expand the enforcement areas of the State Liquor Authority by giving bars responsibility for the area immediately outside their locations.

